alex_aldo - Fotolia
HCI hardware or hyper-converged software: Which is better for me?
Appliance-based hyper-convergence integrates software with hardware, while software-only HCI enables you to use the hardware of your choice. Each type has pluses and minuses.
If an organization decides to deploy a hyper-converged infrastructure platform, it must decide whether to purchase an HCI hardware appliance or implement its HCI deployment through software. There are advantages and disadvantages to both approaches.
HCI hardware advantages and disadvantages
An HCI appliance usually consists of a chassis that's filled with individual nodes. Individual vendors have their own way of doing things, but each node usually provides compute, network and storage resources and comes preloaded with any required software.
Simplicity is the main advantage of this approach. All the HCI hardware and software have been rigorously tested and certified to work together. Furthermore, the vendor sells the hardware and software as a package, so there's no guesswork involved in figuring out what to buy. And, because the unit is sold as a package, there's usually one point of contact for technical support. This eliminates the problem of vendor finger-pointing when things go wrong.
There are two main disadvantages to this approach. The first is an HCI appliance can be pricey. The second is you might only be able to add capacity by installing extra nodes. This means you could end up having to pay to add network and compute resources, even if all you really need is storage.
Software HCI advantages and disadvantages
Software HCI isn't quite as cut and dry as hardware HCI. One approach is to use a reference architecture, which is essentially a listing of hardware and software components that are guaranteed to work together as an HCI deployment when configured in a specific way.
A reference architecture can provide the same assurances as an HCI appliance, but it can be more complicated to deploy. The main benefit to this approach, however, is that it may give you more options with regard to hardware selection.
There are also hardware-agnostic HCI options. Windows Server 2019, for example, can be configured to provide HCI-like functionality through its Storage Spaces Direct feature. This approach is far more flexible than traditional HCI, but it lacks the simplicity and convenience of an HCI appliance.
Dig Deeper on Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Implementation
Related Q&A from Brien Posey
How do slow data transfer speeds affect VM disaster recovery?
When failing over VMs to the cloud or a remote data center, slow data transfer speeds can spell disaster. Don't let failed replications and partial ... Continue Reading
How can IT use Windows Autopilot to manage Windows 10 PCs?
Deploying Windows 10 devices can be a pain, especially when pre-installed PCs don't have the right applications or policies. Learn how Windows ... Continue Reading
3-2-1: Get started with a multi-cloud backup plan
Multi-cloud data backup is taking off as organizations seek ways to further protect their workloads. With many threats out there, it's important to ... Continue Reading
Have a question for an expert?
Please add a title for your question
Get answers from a TechTarget expert on whatever's puzzling you.
Meet all of our Converged infrastructure experts
Join the conversation
1 comment