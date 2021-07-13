Explore the evolution of Intel and AMD server processors

Research and development at competitors Intel and AMD ensures that x86 users will have products to counter burgeoning competition from Arm licensees like AWS.

In the last year, Intel and AMD have released product teases and updates of their server processors. For the two vendors, there's plenty of roadmap left to cover in the rest of 2021 and beyond.

Intel's evolving data center strategy Earlier this year, Intel released its third-generation Xeon Scalable processor, Ice Lake. The chip is based on the Sunny Cove microarchitecture that Intel first used to update its 10th-generation client processors. The device is built on Intel's 10nm+ process, which is the second generation of its 10nm process. The chip includes at least 28 cores with an approximately 18% increase in instructions per clock (IPC) over the Skylake architecture used in previous-generation Xeon Scalable products. According to Intel, there are several significant improvements in the Sunny Cove microarchitecture, including: new system-on-chip architecture with three independently clocked Ultra Path Interconnect links for multiprocessor connections;

an improved, higher capacity instruction front-end and branch predictor;

wider and deeper allocation queues and execution resources;

enhancements in translation lookaside buffers (TLBs), which reduce the latency of accessing memory;

larger mid-level cache (L2) plus a second fixed multiply-add to accelerate vector operations;

instructions to accelerate cryptography and compression/decompression operations;

new I/O virtualization design with up to three times the bandwidth for large payloads and integrated PCIe Gen 4 controllers;

support for Total Memory Encryption of physical RAM; and

better performance and lower latency when switching between power management states. At Architecture Day 2020, Intel said the next-generation Xeon processor code-named Sapphire Rapids will support DDR5; PCIe Gen 5; Compute Express Link 1.1; advanced matrix extensions to accelerate AI calculations; and a data streaming accelerator to optimize streaming data movement and transformation. Intel in June said it expects Sapphire Rapids to be in production in the first quarter of 2022. Expect more technical information from the vendor at Hot Chips 2021 in August and Intel Innovation in October.