NetApp HCI keeps classes in session amid pandemic lockdown

Barry University expanded its NetApp storage to adapt to the travails of COVID-19. With students unable to attend class on campus, the Miami-based liberal arts school broadened its NetApp HCI hyper-converged infrastructure to scale up a virtual learning environment.

The NetApp HCI system was installed last year as a private cloud host for Barry University's VMware server farm. That move is part of the school's effort to build out its version of NetApp Data Fabric using NetApp FAS arrays and NetApp SnapManager data protection tools.

Most Barry University students commute to its Miami Lakes campus, which posed challenges for keeping courses on track during the pandemic. Having NetApp HCI gave the school a bit of a head start when remote classwork surged, said Justin Moses, Barry's director of data center operations.

Students and faculty log in to licensed application via the Lenovo Unified Workspace portal. When COVID-19 hit, Moses said he needed to scale compute and storage to handle the increased workload.

"We went from supporting a couple hundred people using the platform to supporting all the students and all the applications," Moses said. "We went from two remote desktop servers to spinning up nine new ones, and we had to restructure the entire farm to segment applications in a way that would be streamlined for users."

Having NetApp HCI in place aided the transition. The school added an additional NetApp HCI node with embedded Nvidia chips to the initial NetApp HCI three-node configuration. "That gave us the IOPS we needed to perform quality of service to guarantee students wouldn't experience slowdowns in online class," Moses said.