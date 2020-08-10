World of technology changed forever by the pandemic

We'll never see a year like 2020 again. Let's hope not, anyway.

We're barely halfway through the year, but it's been chock-full with once-in-a-lifetime or even once-in-a-generation events. We've experienced a pandemic, a major recession, street protests and the occasional riot in major cities around the world.

We've seen major sports seasons interrupted or delayed, only to resume without fans in the stands. Unemployment has spiked to levels of the Great Depression. The U.S. presidential election includes virtual conventions, social-distanced debates and uncertainty as to how ballots will be cast.

The world of technology has changed, too. Working at home is the norm, and we've seen cloud use spiking, buying patterns disrupted and face-to-face communication becoming rare.

Sports fans, economists and political junkies will probably never see another year like this, and they can't wait for life to get back to normal. But for the IT world, many changes will become the new normal.

Some modifications accelerated yearslong trends: a move to the cloud, smaller data center footprints, buying infrastructure as a utility or a service, and a greater emphasis on security and software. But the most sudden change is of a personal nature -- the way we interact. Besides prompting most meetings with co-workers to go virtual, the pandemic changed the way storage and other IT customers interact with vendors.

The IT world goes virtual Call it software-defined sales, where Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack and streaming virtual events replace face-to-face on-site meetings and physical user conferences. Fast-tracked due to COVID-19, virtual interactions are the new norm and will only become more so in the coming years. Gartner predicted that only 25% of work meetings will take place in person by 2024, down from 60% at the start of 2020. "We do not see this shift as temporary. In fact, we see the future of work changing permanently," said Nutanix CEO Dheeraj Pandey. Pandey said the hyper-converged infrastructure vendor experienced no drop-off in lead generation after the first few months of remote work and virtual communications with users due to the new coronavirus. Other storage vendor executives agreed. While business may have suffered because of economic conditions, there has been no lack of interaction internally or between sellers and customers. "I am remote, yet more connected than ever with a deeper sense of unity," Dell Technologies COO Jeff Clarke said during his company's first post-pandemic earnings call in May. "I'm not traveling, but I'm visiting with more customers, partners, suppliers and team members. And I'm busier than ever." Pure Storage CEO Charlie Giancarlo said he talks to twice as many customers as he used to while working from home, and his sales team has been more productive. "So, if anything, I expect that we're going to see sales in a B2B environment permanently take on more of a virtual digital technique," he said on Pure's May earnings call.