FlexPod XCS brings cloud capabilities to data centers

Cisco Systems and NetApp are taking the capabilities of the FlexPod converged infrastructure appliance line to the cloud.

FlexPod XCS, the latest FlexPod release that combines NetApp's storage OS OnTap and Cisco's cloud operations platform Intersight, adds new hybrid cloud capabilities to the two companies' CI reference architecture. These additions expand integration with cloud hyperscalers for storage and cloud-native application development using containers.

FlexPod XCS will be sold primarily through channel partners later this year. Pricing is based on Cisco Intersight subscriptions and selected hardware configurations, according to the companies.

Hybrid strategy Native integrations with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Platform for storage and app development are overseen using Cisco's Intersight and NetApp's OnTap, the company's flagship storage operating system. The FlexPod XCS supports additional cloud subscription services from Cisco and NetApp to simplify cloud storage backup, container application development for DevOps and automation capabilities. Some of these additional subscription services include Intersight Kubernetes Service and NetApp Astra, which manage Kubernetes container deployments and storage, respectively. They are important additions for enterprises operating in a hybrid cloud, according to David Raffo, senior analyst at Evaluator Group. "NetApp has been tweaking their stuff to make it more cloud-friendly," Raffo said. "It's a little more modern than what you'd get in the data center." NetApp has been tweaking their stuff to make it more cloud-friendly. It's a little more modern than what you'd get in the data center. David RaffoSenior analyst, Evaluator Group